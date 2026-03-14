Iranian FM Araghchi, responding to the UN Security Council resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Arab neighbors - clip 4

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, responding to the UN Security Council resolution condemning Iran's attacks on Arab neighbors, passed with 130 co-sponsors, with Russia and China abstaining:

"How is it possible that the Security Council condemns us for defending ourselves and is not condemning the United States and Israel, who started this aggression?"

He argued the Council votes on politics and interests, not justice, and said so many countries have lost faith in it as a result.

Iran's Foreign Minister just told an American audience that Washington broke the institution it built.

Adding:

US Embassy in Iraq advises US Citizens to leave Iraq immediately





"U.S. citizens should leave Iraq immediately."





"U.S. citizens choosing to remain in Iraq are strongly encouraged to reconsider in light of the significant threat posed by Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups."

After a US airstrike on a residential area in Baghdad's Karrada neighborhood, which murdered a senior leader of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the US Embassy Military fortress in Baghdad's Green Zone came under a drone and missile attack.

2 hours ago US Embassy issued a "Leave Iraq Immediately" security alert for US citizens.