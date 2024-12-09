© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scottish Journalist and Former UK Diplomat, Craig Murray About the US-Israel Backed Terrorist Forces
“A new regime is taking shape in Syria, financed and organized by Turkey, the US, Israel and the Gulf states—none of which have lifted a finger to help the Palestinians.”
“It’s not about democracy or human rights, it’s about Greater Israel and the genocide of the Palestinians.”
Source @Real World News
