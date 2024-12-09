Scottish Journalist and Former UK Diplomat, Craig Murray About the US-Israel Backed Terrorist Forces

“A new regime is taking shape in Syria, financed and organized by Turkey, the US, Israel and the Gulf states—none of which have lifted a finger to help the Palestinians.”

“It’s not about democracy or human rights, it’s about Greater Israel and the genocide of the Palestinians.”

Source @Real World News





