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Face masks - effective or not effective? All the evidence you need is here
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144 views • December 26, 2021
Steven Petty certainly has the credentials to clarify the mask issue once and for all.
Dr. Petty holds both a B.S. and an M.S. in Chemical Engineering, both with honors. He has an M.B.A. He was a Senior Research Scientist at Battelle. He was the Senior Research Engineer at Colombia Gas. He was the President of EES Group, an engineering company in Columbus, Ohio. He has a CIH national certification, as well as a C.S.P. certification and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky and Texas. He served as a national exposure/PPE expert in more than 400 cases, including Monsanto Roundup and DuPont C-8. He’s also an Adjunct Professor at Franklin University and holds 9 U.S. Patents. He holds membership in all the Industrial Hygiene professional associations, as well as the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.
Dr. Petty holds both a B.S. and an M.S. in Chemical Engineering, both with honors. He has an M.B.A. He was a Senior Research Scientist at Battelle. He was the Senior Research Engineer at Colombia Gas. He was the President of EES Group, an engineering company in Columbus, Ohio. He has a CIH national certification, as well as a C.S.P. certification and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky and Texas. He served as a national exposure/PPE expert in more than 400 cases, including Monsanto Roundup and DuPont C-8. He’s also an Adjunct Professor at Franklin University and holds 9 U.S. Patents. He holds membership in all the Industrial Hygiene professional associations, as well as the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.
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