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Lomanis-I'm A You Tube Star,BABY,432(Looking For Attention On The Internet),LYRICS
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7 views • May 26, 2020
here are the words you tube star pop
I was sitting in front of my computer,i had nothing to do all day
I was reading the news and listening to the blues and watching players play
I saw an image in the right hand corner,it was an image that caught my eye
When I clicked to see I just couldnt believe and much to my surprise
CHORUS
Im a youtube star baby,getting about a thousand hits a day
Im a youtube star baby,those who called me a loser now got nothing to say
Now everybody wants to touch me,cause im a technological star
And when the money comes Ill build my kingdom and buy a Jaguar
Im looking through all my comments and those who subsribed to me
With all these compliments you can hear me roar cause today I got 20 more
CHORUS
BRIDGE
Well I walk down the street everybody waives
A week ago was almost in my grave
Not exaggerating life was a real nightmare
Well I looked today over a million views,think Ill ask em all for a buck or 2
In no time flat you know ill be a millionaire,now im on fire
CHORUS
BRIDGE 2
Well my girl finnaly said that she loved me and I dont care if its true you see
Cause I got the ladys beatin down my door
Everybodys warning me sayin fames gonna change me
To tell you the truth anything will be better than before,cause im on fire
I was sitting in front of my computer,i had nothing to do all day
I was reading the news and listening to the blues and watching players play
I saw an image in the right hand corner,it was an image that caught my eye
When I clicked to see I just couldnt believe and much to my surprise
CHORUS
Im a youtube star baby,getting about a thousand hits a day
Im a youtube star baby,those who called me a loser now got nothing to say
Now everybody wants to touch me,cause im a technological star
And when the money comes Ill build my kingdom and buy a Jaguar
Im looking through all my comments and those who subsribed to me
With all these compliments you can hear me roar cause today I got 20 more
CHORUS
BRIDGE
Well I walk down the street everybody waives
A week ago was almost in my grave
Not exaggerating life was a real nightmare
Well I looked today over a million views,think Ill ask em all for a buck or 2
In no time flat you know ill be a millionaire,now im on fire
CHORUS
BRIDGE 2
Well my girl finnaly said that she loved me and I dont care if its true you see
Cause I got the ladys beatin down my door
Everybodys warning me sayin fames gonna change me
To tell you the truth anything will be better than before,cause im on fire
Keywords
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