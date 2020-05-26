Lomanis-I'm A You Tube Star,BABY,432(Looking For Attention On The Internet),LYRICS

here are the words you tube star pop

I was sitting in front of my computer,i had nothing to do all day

I was reading the news and listening to the blues and watching players play

I saw an image in the right hand corner,it was an image that caught my eye

When I clicked to see I just couldnt believe and much to my surprise

CHORUS

Im a youtube star baby,getting about a thousand hits a day

Im a youtube star baby,those who called me a loser now got nothing to say





Now everybody wants to touch me,cause im a technological star

And when the money comes Ill build my kingdom and buy a Jaguar

Im looking through all my comments and those who subsribed to me

With all these compliments you can hear me roar cause today I got 20 more

CHORUS





BRIDGE



Well I walk down the street everybody waives

A week ago was almost in my grave

Not exaggerating life was a real nightmare

Well I looked today over a million views,think Ill ask em all for a buck or 2

In no time flat you know ill be a millionaire,now im on fire





CHORUS



BRIDGE 2



Well my girl finnaly said that she loved me and I dont care if its true you see

Cause I got the ladys beatin down my door

Everybodys warning me sayin fames gonna change me

To tell you the truth anything will be better than before,cause im on fire