BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lomanis-I'm A You Tube Star,BABY,432(Looking For Attention On The Internet),LYRICS
Lomanis Music
Lomanis Music
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • May 26, 2020
here are the words you tube star pop
I was sitting in front of my computer,i had nothing to do all day
I was reading the news and listening to the blues and watching players play
I saw an image in the right hand corner,it was an image that caught my eye
When I clicked to see I just couldnt believe and much to my surprise
CHORUS
Im a youtube star baby,getting about a thousand hits a day
Im a youtube star baby,those who called me a loser now got nothing to say


Now everybody wants to touch me,cause im a technological star
And when the money comes Ill build my kingdom and buy a Jaguar
Im looking through all my comments and those who subsribed to me
With all these compliments you can hear me roar cause today I got 20 more
CHORUS


BRIDGE

Well I walk down the street everybody waives
A week ago was almost in my grave
Not exaggerating life was a real nightmare
Well I looked today over a million views,think Ill ask em all for a buck or 2
In no time flat you know ill be a millionaire,now im on fire


CHORUS

BRIDGE 2

Well my girl finnaly said that she loved me and I dont care if its true you see
Cause I got the ladys beatin down my door
Everybodys warning me sayin fames gonna change me
To tell you the truth anything will be better than before,cause im on fire
Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Palestinians gain representation in Israel, in a last ditch attempt to survive an apartheid regime

Lance D Johnson
Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Federal Officials Schedule Nationwide Emergency Alert Test

Garrison Vance
Poll: Majority of Americans Say AI Is Bad for Society

Poll: Majority of Americans Say AI Is Bad for Society

Chase Codewell
U.S. Cruise Ship Suspends Around-the-World Voyage in Cambodia, Disembarks 203 Passengers

U.S. Cruise Ship Suspends Around-the-World Voyage in Cambodia, Disembarks 203 Passengers

Garrison Vance
Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Emergency Medicine: Herbal Band-Aid Methods for Minor Wound Care

Coco Somers
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy