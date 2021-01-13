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EP 2273-9AM WE'RE IN A TOTAL MESS; WAVE OF SECESSIONS; MEDIA & INTERNET ARE DESTROYED
The Pete Santilli Show
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330 views • January 13, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2273 - 9AM EASTERN
TUESDAY - JANUARY 12, 2021
BROADCAST:  https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli 

Texas Rep. Kyle Biedermann joined Chris Salcedo on Newsmax TV on Monday.  Kyle is leading an effort to save Texas from the Democrat Marxists who stole power in Washington DC in the 2020 election.  This is a good move by the Texas lawmakers before Democrats steal their state like they did the swing states in the 2020 election cycle.  Since Communism is against the US Constitution it may be difficult for a court to rule against the “Texit” exit.   https://bit.ly/3nA9pxa 

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🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text   
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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