EP 2273-9AM WE'RE IN A TOTAL MESS; WAVE OF SECESSIONS; MEDIA & INTERNET ARE DESTROYED

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TUESDAY - JANUARY 12, 2021
BROADCAST: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
Texas Rep. Kyle Biedermann joined Chris Salcedo on Newsmax TV on Monday. Kyle is leading an effort to save Texas from the Democrat Marxists who stole power in Washington DC in the 2020 election. This is a good move by the Texas lawmakers before Democrats steal their state like they did the swing states in the 2020 election cycle. Since Communism is against the US Constitution it may be difficult for a court to rule against the “Texit” exit. https://bit.ly/3nA9pxa
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