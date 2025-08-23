Could EMFs from 5G, Power Lines and Stray Voltage Be Hurting Farms, Ranches & Homesteads?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Steckler, owner of Grass Corp has been farming for decades. Pasture-based, no grain, generational knowledge. And yet — a few years ago, something changed.
Cows were getting sick. Conditions like laminitis and pink eye kept getting worse. Herd fertility dropped. Some animals were dying with no warning.
Stan hadn’t changed a thing on his farm. He knew his land. But something invisible was working against him.
Watch as Stan shares what happened after installing the Geofield EMF conditioner — and why he believes no farmer, rancher, or homesteader can escape this unseen problem.
Essential Energy is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Every dollar spent here is tax-deductible and directly fuels our mission: creating education and solutions so that humanity and nature can thrive amidst electropollution — and restoring the optimal light our bodies were designed to live in.
00:00– Intro
00:04– What Are the Key Highlights of This Client Review?
00:30– Who Is Stan Steckler and What Is Grass Corp?
00:50– What Does Grass Corp Grow and Raise on the Farm?
01:37– What Invisible Problems Are Modern Farmers Facing?
02:09– Intro to the GeoField Ag Conditioner
03:34– Did Cow Fertility and Heat Cycles Improve After the GeoField?
04:20– Did the Cows Go Through a Detox?
04:26– What Behavioral Changes Were Seen in the Herd?
05:08– Can Farmers Really Escape 5G/EMF Problems?
05:34– Have Pasture Quality and Plant Diversity Improved?
07:00– Dung Beetles Returned on the Ranch?
07:20– Have BRIX Levels in Forage Improved?
08:30– What Changes in Production Have Been Noticed?
09:12– How Easy Is the GeoField to Install?
09:35– Has Poultry Performance Improved After the EMF conditioner?
10:02– Are Minerals More Effective with the GeoField?
10:57– How Essential Is Energy for Sustainable Farming/Ranching/Homesteading?
11:30– What Advice Would You Give to Someone Considering the GeoField? (Closing Thoughts)
12:20– Key Benefits of the GeoField
12:25– How Can You Become an EMF-Safe Farm?