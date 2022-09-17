Create New Account
Cancer Rates EXPLODING After Death Jab: Dr. Mikovits Sounds Alarm On Mass Depopulation Happening NOW
Truth or Consequences
Published 2 months ago |

The British government has continually pushed this clot shot down upon its people. By their own admission, those with the vaccine are twice as likely to die in a month than a healthy individual. From the beginning, Dr. Judy Mikovitz has been warning that the real plan of the Covid shots was to alter people’s DNA to drive up cancer rates in the population.

Keywords
cancervaccinesnwodepopulationwefcovid

