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Merry Christmas from President Donald J Trump and The First Lady 2020
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45 views • December 19, 2020
Nativity Story, The Gospel of Love & Anguish...
Please Subscribe, Like & Share the LIGHT of Christ and help bring true love to a darkened world!
credits:
Ellerslie Discipleship // Ellerslie.com
David Wilkerson
ComeUntoChurch.org
Ephesians411
The Gospel -- produced by Josh Kinabrew
--- Music Score: StevenRosenMusic.com
Please Subscribe, Like & Share the LIGHT of Christ and help bring true love to a darkened world!
credits:
Ellerslie Discipleship // Ellerslie.com
David Wilkerson
ComeUntoChurch.org
Ephesians411
The Gospel -- produced by Josh Kinabrew
--- Music Score: StevenRosenMusic.com
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