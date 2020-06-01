Ritual Sacrifice Of Lina Morgana For Fame Of Lady Gaga

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"Lady Gaga (then known as Stefani Germanotta) and Lina Morgana were scouted by the same agent, Rob Fusari. They ended up working together on a song which Lina released called Wanderlust, which Gaga wrote and sang back up vocals on.In 2007, Gaga was signed to Interscope Records. In 2008, Lina fell to her death from the roof of Staten Island Hotel in New York, aged 19.Some are convinced that Gaga was behind Lina’s fall and pretty much stole her identity, including her onstage persona(her sacrifice to fame)."



"Lady Gaga owes EVERYTHING to Lina Morgana, who was a better singer/songwriter and who created the look Gaga stole. Lina Morgana fell to her death from a rooftop. It was deemed a suicide, although Lady Gaga was an early suspect. The ritual murder of Lina Morgana which occurred just as Gaga's rise to fame began. This murder is depicted in Gaga's video "Paparazzi". The Freemason building where Lina Morgana fell from in NYC contained many lodges. Lady Gaga's symbolic use of Masonic and Luciferian symbolism permeates all of her videos and live performances as do many other artists like Pink and Beyonce'.

Gaga has on more than one occasion sworn to "Lucifer" on the TONIGHT SHOW and other broadcasts."