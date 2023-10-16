Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas
channel image
NewsClips
3741 Subscribers
27 views
Published Monday

Alana Zeitchik, whose family is being held hostage in Gaza, opened up about the moment she discovered her extended family was taken hostage by Hamas. The IDF confirmed that her family is alive and in Gaza but was not able to provide more information.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
terrorismcurrent eventshamashostage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket