InfoWars - Mike Adams - Former Federal Agent and Whistleblower Maj. Jeffrey Prather, Exposes Deep State Plan to Collapse America with Manufactured Chaos - 11-07-2023
Published 18 hours ago

Retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent, targeted by the Deep State, turned Whistle-Blower, Major Jeffrey Prather of https://jeffreyprather.com/ joins guest host Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com/ and https://brighteon.com/ to break down the state of the new World War.

Keywords
mike adamsinfowarsfbideep stateisraelpalestineww3fedshamasdomestic terrorjeffrey prathermanufactured chaos

