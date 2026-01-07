BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

5 Foods that UNCLOG Your Arteries
Natural Cures
Natural CuresCheckmark Icon
2052 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
98 views • 1 day ago

Support this channel : BrighteonStore.com


If you are over 60, heart health is your number one priority. This video reveals critical, scientifically proven information about how you can naturally reverse arterial plaque and significantly lower your heart attack risk just by changing what you eat.

Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curearteriesoxidative
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The childhood crisis: How modern life is wiring kids for anxiety

The childhood crisis: How modern life is wiring kids for anxiety

Willow Tohi
Minnesota&#8217;s abortion data gap: A troubling omission

Minnesota’s abortion data gap: A troubling omission

Belle Carter
Study: Skimping on sleep inflicts lasting damage on metabolic health

Study: Skimping on sleep inflicts lasting damage on metabolic health

Ava Grace
From festive fir to healing balm: The sustainable second life of the Christmas tree

From festive fir to healing balm: The sustainable second life of the Christmas tree

Willow Tohi
Light daily activity like walking linked to significantly lower death risk in people with heart-kidney-metabolic syndrome, study finds

Light daily activity like walking linked to significantly lower death risk in people with heart-kidney-metabolic syndrome, study finds

Cassie B.
The Trauma Hierarchy: Breaking free from institutional control and reclaiming your sovereignty

The Trauma Hierarchy: Breaking free from institutional control and reclaiming your sovereignty

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy