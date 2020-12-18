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"All That I Have is Yours" - Part 3: Fixing Our Focus
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3 views • December 18, 2020
This 25-minute message warns that we can miss what God has for us and fall short of fulfilling His plans for our life unless we learn to focus our attention on His voice speaking to us by the inner witness of His Spirit in us and avoid getting distracted by all the other voices around us.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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