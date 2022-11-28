Urumqi Official Yang Fasen Appears To Reassure Residents

https://gnews.org/articles/535469
Summary：11/26/2022 Yang Fasen, the secretary of the Urumqi municipal party committee, showed up to calm the residents, but tanks were sent to suppress them afterwards.
