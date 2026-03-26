Abdul-Malik al-Houthi addresses Saudi Arabia directly: you are exhausting yourself in a war you cannot win, carrying the American and Israeli agenda against your own neighbors - clip 1 of 4

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"They refuse humiliation, they refuse degradation, they refuse subjugation, they refuse enslavement to anyone other than God Almighty."
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi addresses Saudi Arabia directly: you are exhausting yourself in a war you cannot win, carrying the American and Israeli agenda against your own neighbors.
There are 4 of his videos and lots of text to add from him on each first 3 videos coming up:
- The Saudi regime should stop its hostile actions against our people and focus on addressing its own problems instead of targeting our people.
- The Saudi regime is not obliged to be hostile towards our people, as our people are our allies and partners in the struggle against the Zionist project.
- The Saudi regime is not serving its own interests by targeting our people, as this will only lead to further instability & insecurity in the region.