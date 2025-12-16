BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fast Food Jesus | Black Pilled | Devon Stack
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1952 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 1 day ago

Fast Food Jesus | Black Pilled | Devon Stack

"Saved!" (2004), directed by Brian Dannelly, is a nuanced critique of consumerist Christianity in America. The film follows Mary, a devout Christian whose faith unravels when her boyfriend is sent to a gay conversion camp and she becomes pregnant. Dannelly, an openly gay man with a troubled past, inserts subversive commentary on faith and capitalism. The story portrays Christians as judgmental hypocrites while Cassandra, a Jewish character, is the cool, edgy rebel who challenges norms. However, this portrayal is not simply satire-it's ideological warfare. Dannelly's contempt for Christianity is evident in his critique of superficial morality. The film ridicules Christianity through exaggerated characters, making even the well-meaning seem worthy of mockery. The climax features the "execution" of God when Hillary rams her van into a Jesus statue after rejecting faith. The film ends with the misfits embracing their godlessness, symbolizing the death of Christianity. "Saved!" is Hollywood's attack on faith, using satire to normalize its decline.

🤔👀✝️ 

Should Hollywood be allowed to continue mocking Christianity through films like 'Saved!' or is it time to stand up against these subversive attacks on our faith? Let me know in the comments!
Keywords
black pilledfastdevon stackfood jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hunter Biden DISBARRED in Connecticut over firearm and tax convictions

Hunter Biden DISBARRED in Connecticut over firearm and tax convictions

Ramon Tomey
Israel announces plan to demolish residential buildings in West Bank&#8217;s Nur Shams camp

Israel announces plan to demolish residential buildings in West Bank’s Nur Shams camp

Kevin Hughes
The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

The truth about food storage: Why expiration dates lie and how to stockpile smartly

Evangelyn Rodriguez
&#8220;Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family&#8221; serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

“Invisible Threat: The Hidden Dangers of EMFs and How to Protect Your Family” serves as a wake-up call for the digital age

Kevin Hughes
FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

FDA faces mounting pressure as calls for black box warning on COVID vaccines intensify

Patrick Lewis
Sleep naturally, live consciously: The modern appeal of hemp bedding

Sleep naturally, live consciously: The modern appeal of hemp bedding

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy