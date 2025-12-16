Fast Food Jesus | Black Pilled | Devon Stack



"Saved!" (2004), directed by Brian Dannelly, is a nuanced critique of consumerist Christianity in America. The film follows Mary, a devout Christian whose faith unravels when her boyfriend is sent to a gay conversion camp and she becomes pregnant. Dannelly, an openly gay man with a troubled past, inserts subversive commentary on faith and capitalism. The story portrays Christians as judgmental hypocrites while Cassandra, a Jewish character, is the cool, edgy rebel who challenges norms. However, this portrayal is not simply satire-it's ideological warfare. Dannelly's contempt for Christianity is evident in his critique of superficial morality. The film ridicules Christianity through exaggerated characters, making even the well-meaning seem worthy of mockery. The climax features the "execution" of God when Hillary rams her van into a Jesus statue after rejecting faith. The film ends with the misfits embracing their godlessness, symbolizing the death of Christianity. "Saved!" is Hollywood's attack on faith, using satire to normalize its decline.



