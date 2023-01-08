P.3 ‘Riccardo Bosi is ‘a nut’: John Flint won’t let him, or AustraliaOne go, wasting space in the rag called the ‘West Australian’ MVI_9356

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7001f4cc-22db-47c8-8d0d-0524804daa80

The West Australian, 23rd December 2022 edition, has given precious space, in ‘Page 13 Opinion’, to the infamous ‘Senior Journalist’, John Flint, to strut his disconnected-to-reality stuff. He won’t let go of Riccardo Bosi, who he calls a ‘nut’. This indicates that Flint’s masters know Bosi is on target, and they want him discredited at every turn. Flint’s Walkley Award must be under his pillow, lending some ethereal empowerment to him, keeping him doing his puppet master’s bidding. Despite the evidence screaming from the rooftops that our governments are trampling on human rights, using, for now, health issues as an excuse, Flint continues, through his drivel, to herald his biases to anyone unfortunate enough to read his articles. Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of John Flint, and others.