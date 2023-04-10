Create New Account
Next after Bakhmut - the Military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - showed the city of Chasov Yar filled with Military Equipment Hiding Behind Residential Buildings
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Next after Bakhmut: the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the city of Chasov Yar filled with military equipment hiding behind residential buildings

 The city is located in the immediate rear of the Bakhmut grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian units bled in battles are withdrawn here. The enemy is hastily preparing the city for defense, after the surrender of Bakhmut, Russian troops can launch an attack on it.

