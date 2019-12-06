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Rapture preparations in heaven and coming 'white ban'
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17 views • December 06, 2019
This is a dream that I had about a year ago which I feel led to share now. It showed awesome preparations for the rapture with things not seen in our world. Then someone spoke of the coming 'white ban' in two states in the US. If you know anything about this please share.
Salvation is an awesome and beautiful gift for those who believe in Christ.
NB: The tribulation period is a terrible seven year period with terrible suffering, want, hunger, torture and horrendous world conditions. Please believe in Jesus Christ today and receive salvation for your soul before the rapture happens.
Salvation is an awesome and beautiful gift for those who believe in Christ.
NB: The tribulation period is a terrible seven year period with terrible suffering, want, hunger, torture and horrendous world conditions. Please believe in Jesus Christ today and receive salvation for your soul before the rapture happens.
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