LIQUIFICATION OF DEAD BODIES DRAINED INTO SEWER AND FED BACK TO YOU
Fritjof Persson
Published 21 hours ago

Bodies are liquified in a process called water cremation or aquamation. And guess what? It's environmentally friendly! Pretty much any atrocity can now be committed as long as it's deemed environmentally friendly by the brainwashed climate change cult that we all know is really a front for the depopulation Agenda 21/203.


Further research:


Wisconsin Senate approves bill to dissolve dead bodies, dump them in sewer

https://lifesitenews.com/news/wisconsin-senate-approves-bill-to-dissolve-dead-bodies-dump-them-in-sewer/


California passes legislation allowing the liquification of human bodies

https://naturalnews.com/2017-10-22-california-passes-legislation-allowing-the-liquification-of-bodies.html#:~:text=The process entails placing a,water%2C and any medical implants


The impact of liquefaction disaster on farming systems at agriculture land based on technical and psychosocial perspectives

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7834136/


Turning human bodies into compost works, a small trial suggests

https://sciencenews.org/article/turning-human-bodies-into-compost-works-small-trial-suggests


California Has Legalized Human Composting

https://smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/california-has-legalized-human-composting-180980809/

