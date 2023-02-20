https://gettr.com/post/p28wdho9539
2023.02.20 Ranian President Raisi announced to the media before his visit to Communist China that he would get the $400 billion promised to Iran by the CCP. This $400 billion has been used by the CCP to control Iran. It has been at the disposal of Khamenei (and will soon be at the disposal of Raisi). This $400 billion has nothing to do with the Iranian people.
伊朗总统莱西出访中共国前向媒体高调宣布，此行会办理中共答应给伊朗的4000亿美元的事。4000亿美元压根是归伊朗的哈梅内伊、莱西这些神棍拥有，跟伊朗人没有半毛钱的关系。
