Sustainable Desert Living: Workshop Setup & Water Filters!

In this episode of Occupy the Land, we take advantage of a tractor maintenance break to transform our shipping container into a weatherproof workshop, framing it with two-by-threes and planning pegboard and shelving for tools like plasma cutters and welders. We explore our desert water management with a new sand filter for the sand pond, capturing monsoon runoff to green the landscape, as evidenced by thriving desert plants. We also maintain our solar-powered setup with 14kW batteries and plan additional panels for the workshop. Join us as we balance workshop upgrades, water experiments, and off-grid resilience in the Arizona heat!