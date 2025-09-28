BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sustainable Desert Living: Workshop Setup & Water Filters!
occupytheland
occupytheland
54 views • 1 day ago

In this episode of Occupy the Land, we take advantage of a tractor maintenance break to transform our shipping container into a weatherproof workshop, framing it with two-by-threes and planning pegboard and shelving for tools like plasma cutters and welders. We explore our desert water management with a new sand filter for the sand pond, capturing monsoon runoff to green the landscape, as evidenced by thriving desert plants. We also maintain our solar-powered setup with 14kW batteries and plan additional panels for the workshop. Join us as we balance workshop upgrades, water experiments, and off-grid resilience in the Arizona heat!

Keywords
homesteadinghyperadobeoccupytheland
