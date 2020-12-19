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Why the NRA Never Concedes a Point to the Anti Gun Activist Left
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38 views • December 19, 2020
If you've noticed that during negotiations the national rifle Association never concede a single point to anti-gun advocates and the radical left, it's because they know the progressive movement will never stop until the rights of gun owners are taken away, and they will just keep pushing and pushing and pushing, should a single point be conceded.
The same thing happened with laws regarding smoking and cigarettes in our nation.
It's all about control.
#NRA #gunlaws #smoking
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The same thing happened with laws regarding smoking and cigarettes in our nation.
It's all about control.
#NRA #gunlaws #smoking
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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