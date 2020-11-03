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Flee the United States Immediately!
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872 views • November 03, 2020
The Destruction of the U.S is a key part of Bible prophecy, this allows for the Anti-Christs One World Government and gets rid of the protection for real Christians by the lukewarm Christians. May this video be a warning to those in America and everyone else's future.
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