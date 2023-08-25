Too Stupid to Spell TikTok - Vanilla Tinkle Word to Your Mother

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You know the joke. Vanilla Tinkle couldn't spell "Tok" in "TikTok" if you spotted him the "T" and the "O". Well, this joke is for real y'all...
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/vanilla-tinkle-to-the-pathetic-the?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#vanillaice #totheextreme #vanillatinkle #tiktok #ticktock #tictoc #spelling #iceicebaby #illest #rap #whiterap #vanilla #vanillaiceme #ice #iceman #RobertVanWinkle #vanwinkle #dallas #texas #miami #florida #southflorida #playthatfunkymusic #wordtoyourmother #abuser #ideiot #burglar #goat #goatlover #lostgoat #goatman #goatguy #goatlover #stupid #moron #poser #loser #wannabe