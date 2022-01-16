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The REAL Reason Gold Hasn't Gone Up and Why It Ultimately Will
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1005 views • January 16, 2022
From Peter Schiff
Inflation is through the roof. So, why isn't gold rising?
Peter Schiff gives you the answer and explains why the markets will eventually wake up to their misperception.
Inflation is through the roof. So, why isn't gold rising?
Peter Schiff gives you the answer and explains why the markets will eventually wake up to their misperception.
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