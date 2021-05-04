Update from Pat Sweeney, still no answers

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https://theirishsentinel.com/2021/05/03/update-on-the-pat-sweeney-case-whose-children-were-removed-from-his-care/
Anna Kavanagh is requesting people to bombard the inboxes of the the Ministers of Justice and children with a simple message that you are appalled at what happened to Patrick Sweeney over the weekend.
This is a matter of utmost seriousness and it’s important to act fast.
Here are their emails:
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZPl13Bg35iMq/
Resistance worldwide