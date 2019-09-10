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Science to Watch Poolside: A Swimming Summer Compilation
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4 views • September 10, 2019
Summer is coming to a close, but there is still time to take a cool, refreshing dip in the water of your choice. Before you do, be sure to check out this swimming compilation to get answers to all the questions you didn’t even know you had about this favorite summer pastime.
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