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"Flat Earth Chicks Looove To Get Weird!" Sam Tripoli & Eddie Bravo
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19 views • September 20, 2019
Sam Tripoli from The Tin Foil Hat podcast and Eddie Bravo join Owen Shroyer in-studio to break down the hottest topics in politics and even discuss if the earth may be actually be flat! Don't miss this hilariously epic discussion from another dimension.
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