© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF YOU HAVEN'T HAD A COVID VAXX BY OCTOBER 15 YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO WORK IN VICTORIA
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • October 04, 2021
IF YOU HAVEN'T HAD A COVID VAXX BY OCTOBER 15 YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO WORK IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA [2021-10-03] - DICTATOR DANIEL ANDREWS (VIDEO)
Many people in Australia are calling for the Military and Law Enforcement to pull a coup and assassinate this Dictator Daniel Andrews. These DEMONrat politicians that serve the DARK SIDE must get the Devil's Brew into everyone's veins so Satan/Lucifer can bring forth the NEW WORLD ORDER. These are still only threats, and only you can use your Free Will and give your CONsent to commit suicide by taking the DEPOP JAB! If this demonic asshole was living in ARMED AMERICA, he would be going to Hell a lot faster than he will be living in Australia. In the USA, 70% of the population is fully awake to the fact there is NO PANDEMIC, and Covid-19 is simply the Common Flu that has been given GAIN OF FUNCTION genetic modification. The only people dying are dying from the Covid Vaxxes. Unvaxxed people do not take PCR tests, do not take death jabs, and do not get sick since they have natural immunity since APRIL 2020. ONLY VAXXED PEOPLE ARE TAKING COVID PCR TESTS, TESTING POSITIVE, AND DYING FROM THE COVID VAXXES THEMSELVES. Countless doctors and nurses on earth have been fighting against this New World Order agenda, and they have been telling the masses the TRUTH that the VAXX is 1,000 times more dangerous than the coronavirus/flu. Wake Up America, Australia is showing you what Globalist DEMONrats JOE BYEDEN and KAMELTOE HARRIS have planned for the USA.
Many people in Australia are calling for the Military and Law Enforcement to pull a coup and assassinate this Dictator Daniel Andrews. These DEMONrat politicians that serve the DARK SIDE must get the Devil's Brew into everyone's veins so Satan/Lucifer can bring forth the NEW WORLD ORDER. These are still only threats, and only you can use your Free Will and give your CONsent to commit suicide by taking the DEPOP JAB! If this demonic asshole was living in ARMED AMERICA, he would be going to Hell a lot faster than he will be living in Australia. In the USA, 70% of the population is fully awake to the fact there is NO PANDEMIC, and Covid-19 is simply the Common Flu that has been given GAIN OF FUNCTION genetic modification. The only people dying are dying from the Covid Vaxxes. Unvaxxed people do not take PCR tests, do not take death jabs, and do not get sick since they have natural immunity since APRIL 2020. ONLY VAXXED PEOPLE ARE TAKING COVID PCR TESTS, TESTING POSITIVE, AND DYING FROM THE COVID VAXXES THEMSELVES. Countless doctors and nurses on earth have been fighting against this New World Order agenda, and they have been telling the masses the TRUTH that the VAXX is 1,000 times more dangerous than the coronavirus/flu. Wake Up America, Australia is showing you what Globalist DEMONrats JOE BYEDEN and KAMELTOE HARRIS have planned for the USA.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.