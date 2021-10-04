IF YOU HAVEN'T HAD A COVID VAXX BY OCTOBER 15 YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO WORK IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA [2021-10-03] - DICTATOR DANIEL ANDREWS (VIDEO)



Many people in Australia are calling for the Military and Law Enforcement to pull a coup and assassinate this Dictator Daniel Andrews. These DEMONrat politicians that serve the DARK SIDE must get the Devil's Brew into everyone's veins so Satan/Lucifer can bring forth the NEW WORLD ORDER. These are still only threats, and only you can use your Free Will and give your CONsent to commit suicide by taking the DEPOP JAB! If this demonic asshole was living in ARMED AMERICA, he would be going to Hell a lot faster than he will be living in Australia. In the USA, 70% of the population is fully awake to the fact there is NO PANDEMIC, and Covid-19 is simply the Common Flu that has been given GAIN OF FUNCTION genetic modification. The only people dying are dying from the Covid Vaxxes. Unvaxxed people do not take PCR tests, do not take death jabs, and do not get sick since they have natural immunity since APRIL 2020. ONLY VAXXED PEOPLE ARE TAKING COVID PCR TESTS, TESTING POSITIVE, AND DYING FROM THE COVID VAXXES THEMSELVES. Countless doctors and nurses on earth have been fighting against this New World Order agenda, and they have been telling the masses the TRUTH that the VAXX is 1,000 times more dangerous than the coronavirus/flu. Wake Up America, Australia is showing you what Globalist DEMONrats JOE BYEDEN and KAMELTOE HARRIS have planned for the USA.