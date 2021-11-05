THE CULT OF THE RULING CLASS MIND CONTROLLERS ** Mark Passio – 12/Nov/2021

** The MIND ((CONTROLLERS)) & 'the CULT' of 'RULING CLASS OBEDIENCE' (Mark Passio)** WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF A WAR WITH THE EMPIRE OF THE GLOBALIST ELITE ** When will the Empire Strike Back?-- Will the collapse of the island of La Palma be the Globalist’s False Flag against the people of the US and the world to counter humanity’s resistance against them?It has been rumored that China is retaliating against the U.S. for their attempt to collapse the Three Gorges Dam in order to destabilize their infrastructure and economy.The Empire of the Globalist Elite has already unleashed a False Flag against the world through their Pandemic fraud. This False Flag has spread hysteria throughout the people of the world into thinking that we were facing a deadly virus.The Globalist Elite are now pushing their vaccine/bioweapon mandate in hopes to continue their hysteria to the masses through the delusion that this so called virus is deadly, and that we need to irradicate it with their toxic mRNA vaccines.Not only have the Globalist Elite attacked the U.S. and the world through their premeditated pandemic. They are also repeatedly attempting to destabilize the world’s economies to create order out of chaos.As usual the Globalist modus operandi has been to take two steps forward and one step back. The interference of the Trump administration has set them back considerably in their Great Reset goals to Build Back Better. Now, they have been forced to take multiple steps forward and have yet to take one step back.Because of President Trump’s inaction to confront election fraud during his presidency, the Globalist Obama/Biden administration has taken numerous actions to destabilize the country, and now the world, by reinstating the U.S. into the U.N. Climate Accord.They have intentionally manipulated the people of the United States to the point of Civil War against their progressive tyranny to enslave us. The Empire’s attack on our children and livelihood have brought us to the precipice to either take action or face an abrupt descent into the hell they have created for us.The American Resistance has not begun to fight just yet. Currently we are under the false assumption that civil disobedience by noncompliance is the answer to the Empires tyrannical actions against the people. Destabilization is what they want, and we should not give in to their psychotic plans. Their plan is to organize subversion and violence to seize control and displace the existing Constitutional Republic and the people of the USAThis plan has been well thought out and needs to be countered in a reverse psychological manner. What they want is to create chaos in the streets. For what reason? The Empire of the Globalist Elite is puppeteering the Obama/Biden administration to contrive a plan to organize a well-regulated militia who are patriots to the New World Order. This well-regulated militia has been established and is waiting for their marching orders.The American Resistance to the Globalist Empire is in its infancy. The established Globalist infrastructure, within our country, must be confronted if our Constitutional Republic is to survive.Collaborating Globalist entities, such as corporations, banks, and government at all levels, need to be commandeered from within by an army of Silent Majority infiltrators that will allow our infrastructure to remain intact without creating a destabilized environment within our country.Patriots to our Constitutional Republic need to occupy corporate and governing positions within these entities in order to take over all operations of said entities while maintaining stability throughout the country.Their Technocratic infrastructure also needs to be dismantled if not taken over. The Telecommunication industry is set to manipulate and control people all over the world. They have established a 5G microwave control grid consisting of Cell Towers, Cell Phones and Satellites. They have developed a panopticon like spy grid similar to China’s Social Credit Score spy grid.The bioweapon/vaccinated will be most susceptible to these microwaves and will suffer total control from the frequencies directed at them because of the bioweapons graphene oxide content in their bodies. If people do not take out the grid, the Globalist Telecommunication companies will eventually start a draconian killer operation of total and complete control of persons within their panopticon style prison. It’s time to take out the grid.