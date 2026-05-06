New War On President Trump

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Carney’s New War On Trump: Soros’ ICC Architect Takes Canada
* Mark Carney goes to Armenia and declares the rules-based order will be rebuilt out of Europe.
* Then he names Louise Arbour, architect of the ICC apparatus that produced Jack Smith, as Canada’s Governor General.
* DJT’s DOJ & USDA name the meatpacker cartel.
* We trace it to Lloyd’s of London.
Promethean Updates (6 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v79hgy6-carneys-new-war-on-trump-soross-icc-architect-takes-canada.html