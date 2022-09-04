U.N. Says China May Have Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang

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https://gnews.org/post/p1gj4ea0c
09/01/2022 Michelle Bashley, the UN human rights chief, released the report only minutes before her four year term ended on Wednesday, and made the claim that Communist China have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang