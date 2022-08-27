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Election Fraud Must Be Handled Constitutionally Either Through Legislators or the 2nd Amendment
The Resistance 1776
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The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3096 6PM - with special guests Lt. Gen. McInerney & Mary Fanning talk with Pete Santilli.  Share this interview far and wide!

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- http://TheAmericanReport.org

The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3096 6PM Archive (8-26-22)
LINK: https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22128

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freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter
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