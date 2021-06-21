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Are Leaders Being Threatened by the Global Public Health Mafia?
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280 views • June 21, 2021
Politicians seem terrified. But why? I use Brian Pallister & Doug Ford as examples and show evidence of a bio-pharma-public health cartel.
My website: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
My other channel MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
References below:
Metabiota grant: https://globalprojects.ucsf.edu/project/metabiota-viral-surveillance-predict-program-20150410
MITACS lobbying: https://lobbycanada.gc.ca/app/secure/ocl/lrs/do/vwRg?cno=265902®Id=634620
MITACS Nassim Ghossoub blog: https://nghoussoub.com/2012/12/05/stock-options-in-the-business-of-building-research-capacity/
Azimut Exploration Magnetite: https://www.azimut-exploration.com/en-prop-rex.html
NYT Emergent production Johnson & Johnson AstraZeneca: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/12/world/fda-baltimore-unusable-vaccine-doses-johnson.html
VIDEO: Band of Corruption by Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KnA4oDFofIo2/
VIDEO: What’s With the Magnets? By Amazing Polly on MorePolly channel: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMtUZfHuQNlL/
DynPort vaccine / CSRA: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csras-dynport-vaccine-company-to-help-advance-medical-products-for-the-national-institute-of-allergy-and-infectious-diseases-300383366.html
CGPH visit at Wuhan Institute of Virology: http://english.whiov.cas.cn/Exchange2016/Foreign_Visits/201811/t20181121_201447.html
University of Manitoba gets $23 million from Gates: https://www.academica.ca/top-ten/umanitoba-centre-global-public-health-receives-23-million-gates-foundation
My website: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
My other channel MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
References below:
Metabiota grant: https://globalprojects.ucsf.edu/project/metabiota-viral-surveillance-predict-program-20150410
MITACS lobbying: https://lobbycanada.gc.ca/app/secure/ocl/lrs/do/vwRg?cno=265902®Id=634620
MITACS Nassim Ghossoub blog: https://nghoussoub.com/2012/12/05/stock-options-in-the-business-of-building-research-capacity/
Azimut Exploration Magnetite: https://www.azimut-exploration.com/en-prop-rex.html
NYT Emergent production Johnson & Johnson AstraZeneca: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/12/world/fda-baltimore-unusable-vaccine-doses-johnson.html
VIDEO: Band of Corruption by Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KnA4oDFofIo2/
VIDEO: What’s With the Magnets? By Amazing Polly on MorePolly channel: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMtUZfHuQNlL/
DynPort vaccine / CSRA: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csras-dynport-vaccine-company-to-help-advance-medical-products-for-the-national-institute-of-allergy-and-infectious-diseases-300383366.html
CGPH visit at Wuhan Institute of Virology: http://english.whiov.cas.cn/Exchange2016/Foreign_Visits/201811/t20181121_201447.html
University of Manitoba gets $23 million from Gates: https://www.academica.ca/top-ten/umanitoba-centre-global-public-health-receives-23-million-gates-foundation
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