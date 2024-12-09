Red Pill Nation Hangout #409





0. 11:57 7th Anniversary of RPN

1. 38:50 Ukraine fires long-range missiles into Russia shortly after Biden Administration gives permission

2. 1:03:41 Trump Hush Money case Adjourns. Trump no longer felon

3. 1:28:28 Matt Gaetz removes himself as nominee for Attorney General

4. 1:45:30 Case against Andrew Tate dismissed citing mass of compromised evidence

5. 2:22:45 Hamas Riot in Montreal turns ugly Friday. Canadian government runs block for them

6. 2:41:17 Jussie Smollet conviction overturned





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





