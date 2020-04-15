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COVID19, Vaccines, ID2020, and 666!
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110 views • April 15, 2020
Bill Gates is pushing for a vaccine for the corona virus with a digital ID. Also, in relation to ID2020 this virus seems to have fallen right into Bill Gates lap just at the right time (the year 2020). Is the NWO working behind the scenes to meet their goals? Will this be the Mark of the Beast that the Antichrist forces on the entire planet? This video talks explores these possibilities.
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