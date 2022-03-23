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Jesus Promised to Take Care of Basic Necesities, If We'll Build His Kingdom Of Love
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20 views • March 23, 2022
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But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Matthew 6:33
But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Matthew 6:33
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