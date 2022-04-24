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GREAT RESET: Israel CUTTING OFF Dollar? - This Is HUGE! - Chinese Yuan To Replace The Dollar?
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752 views • April 24, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news of Israel selling off dollar holdings and replacing them with the Chinese Yuan. This is massive news for the global financial system as we see the controlled collapse of one global financial and power establishment and the replacement with another.
As everyone is distracted by Russia and Ukraine, what most don't realize is the story is really the shift towards the Chinese social credit anti-human system with the help of Israel.
In this video, we break down how this latest puzzle piece of the Great Reset is being unrolled and what we need to be ready for.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news of Israel selling off dollar holdings and replacing them with the Chinese Yuan. This is massive news for the global financial system as we see the controlled collapse of one global financial and power establishment and the replacement with another.
As everyone is distracted by Russia and Ukraine, what most don't realize is the story is really the shift towards the Chinese social credit anti-human system with the help of Israel.
In this video, we break down how this latest puzzle piece of the Great Reset is being unrolled and what we need to be ready for.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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