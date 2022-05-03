A Young Man From the UK: Putin and Xi Jinping Are Like Two Sides of the Same Coin, Both Should Be Crushed, Long Live Free China!

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【Ukraine Rescue】 05/01/22 A young man from the UK volunteers to fight against the Russians with the Foreign Legion in Ukraine after learning that his Ukrainian friends have either been killed or captured. Speaking about the role of the CCP in this evil war, he remarks: Putin and Xi Jinping are like two sides of the same coin, both should be crushed, long live free China! In the darkest moments, there’s always a light inside every person, find it.