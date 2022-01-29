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Freedom Convoy 2022 organizer - Interesting Development - HUGE BREAKING NEWS
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231 views • January 29, 2022
HUGE BREAKING NEWS: Join us for details of the new Federal Court of Canada ruling, as per the ASKIT tribunal, who ordered the crown to produce a treaty title to the land or leave the land. And now it's gone to the Federal Court of Appeal, stay tuned.
With special guests Indigenous Lawyer, Glenn Bogue, Jason LaFace, organizer of the Freedom Convoy 2022, and to speak to the historical patterns of empires falling, award-winning regenerative agriculture expert, Jackoline Milne.
Re post from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k203068N3Qc
* Find the other 150+ King Hero's Journey interviews and personal rants here:
https://kingheros.bethmartens.com/blog
* Join Primal Power God's Law starting Jan 30:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqa0RXNjY4dF9LV3lCWEx5VEhzS0NXRzJVMkNMQXxBQ3Jtc0tuSFk4YlBNaC1SYjIxZGFOVVBpa1FVcUczNFZ1M2ViaGlJNENuUTRRb1MwSFgtWFpxaHNNNlZRTGpBWlFyTl80cEJVcjJ2T1lWeFpLRm1WdG5HRnQyU3lVVC1Lcnd5TC04cjZtZWlVeHBGU3BSNE4yVQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bethmartens.com%2Fprimal-power-gods-law-edition
With special guests Indigenous Lawyer, Glenn Bogue, Jason LaFace, organizer of the Freedom Convoy 2022, and to speak to the historical patterns of empires falling, award-winning regenerative agriculture expert, Jackoline Milne.
Re post from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k203068N3Qc
* Find the other 150+ King Hero's Journey interviews and personal rants here:
https://kingheros.bethmartens.com/blog
* Join Primal Power God's Law starting Jan 30:
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqa0RXNjY4dF9LV3lCWEx5VEhzS0NXRzJVMkNMQXxBQ3Jtc0tuSFk4YlBNaC1SYjIxZGFOVVBpa1FVcUczNFZ1M2ViaGlJNENuUTRRb1MwSFgtWFpxaHNNNlZRTGpBWlFyTl80cEJVcjJ2T1lWeFpLRm1WdG5HRnQyU3lVVC1Lcnd5TC04cjZtZWlVeHBGU3BSNE4yVQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bethmartens.com%2Fprimal-power-gods-law-edition
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