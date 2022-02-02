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PRES TRUMP "TAKES ON THE GLOBALISTS" AT THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN 2020
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99 views • February 02, 2022
PRES TRUMP "TAKES ON THE GLOBALISTS" AT THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN 2020. President Trump talks up Nationalism & National pride at the UN. He was trying to stop the Great Reset. That's why they had to lie cheat & steal to make sure he didn't get a second term as President.
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