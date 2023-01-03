Trump Media and Technology Group: Donald's soon-to-be-launched social media platform

"Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would 'stand up to Big Tech' companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms." — Thomson Reuters
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/fHTdlsbTfwE
Trump to launch his own social media platform called TRUTH Social; Published by Thomson Reuters; YouTube; Date published: October 21, 2021; Date of website access: October 21, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.