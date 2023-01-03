Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Media and Technology Group: Donald's soon-to-be-launched social media platform
20 views
channel image
Trump: the son of perdition
Published a day ago |

"Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would 'stand up to Big Tech' companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms." — Thomson Reuters


(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/fHTdlsbTfwE

Trump to launch his own social media platform called TRUTH Social; Published by Thomson Reuters; YouTube; Date published: October 21, 2021; Date of website access: October 21, 2021.

Keywords
trumpsocial mediadonald trumpthe antichristnew platformtruth socialthe son of perditionthe little horntriple sixtrump media and technology group

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket