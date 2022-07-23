Biden's Intentional Economic Sabotage | Mark Levin

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Watch as Mark proves to the American public that the Biden administration has sabotaged our economy and our energy industry. It has nothing to do with foreign powers or bogeymen, it has everything to do with Democrat policies that have been in the works for decades.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1cq9td-economic-sabotage.html