In Energodar, law enforcement authorities Arrested a man Providing Coordinates of Positions Held by Russian Ministry of Defense Servicemen Protecting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

In Energodar, law enforcement authorities have arrested a man who was providing coordinates of positions held by Russian Ministry of Defense servicemen protecting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
It is known that he was acting on the instructions of his relative, who serves in an artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Zaporozhye front.
