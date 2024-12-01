Dr. McCullough on the COVID vax: "I have never seen anything so harmful to the human body

-It enters the brain. -It enters the heart. -It damages the brain and the heart. -It enters the bone marrow. -It stimulates antibodies against cells and platelets. -It causes blood clots and vascular damage on an unprecedented scale. -Data from the University of Pittsburgh suggests it causes cancer



"Since when do we have a protein that actually damages the brain, damages the heart, damages the bone marrow, damages the immune system, causes blood clots and possibly causes cancer, all in one protein""By strict military criteria, it is a biological weapon."