Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Catholic Priest Gives Powerful Homily: A Mini-Judgement That Is Coming Upon Humanity! The Warning!
90 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Sep 8, 2022 Powerful homily exhorting faithful to read Christine Watkins book, The Warning.

According to the Marian apparition, the Great Warning is the illumination of conscience that comes shortly before the end times and everyone will personally experience an awareness of their own sinfulness. The person will be alone before God and that will be a kind of “wake-up call” to each human being. While this may sound intimidating, we should all be living our lives with a knowledge of our sinfulness and a constant effort to remedy our faults. Fr Mark Beard's full homily could be seen at St Helena Catholic Church Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/x_HsItbcsBM


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kymx-_E45h8


Keywords
christianreligioncatholicend timesthe warningillumination of consciencehomilymarian apparitionfr mark beard

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket