Catholic Priest Gives Powerful Homily: A Mini-Judgement That Is Coming Upon Humanity! The Warning!

Sep 8, 2022 Powerful homily exhorting faithful to read Christine Watkins book, The Warning.

According to the Marian apparition, the Great Warning is the illumination of conscience that comes shortly before the end times and everyone will personally experience an awareness of their own sinfulness. The person will be alone before God and that will be a kind of “wake-up call” to each human being. While this may sound intimidating, we should all be living our lives with a knowledge of our sinfulness and a constant effort to remedy our faults. Fr Mark Beard's full homily could be seen at St Helena Catholic Church Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/x_HsItbcsBM





