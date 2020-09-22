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Celebrity Synthetics MIND CONTROL BIDEN
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214 views • September 22, 2020
MKULTRA came from HITLER NAZI'S with PROJECT PAPERCLIP into THE CIA
HITLER was given ancient ET TECHNOLOGY from THE TALL WHITES / NORDICS
Cloning goes back to Atlantis
The new technology is Synthetics
HITLER was given ancient ET TECHNOLOGY from THE TALL WHITES / NORDICS
Cloning goes back to Atlantis
The new technology is Synthetics
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