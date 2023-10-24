WHAT'S THIS ILLEGAL INVASION REALLY ABOUT?.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO SEND THIS EARTHSHAKING VIDEO OUT! THIS SHOCKING VIDEO PROVES AMERICANS HAVE BEEN IMPRISONED WITHIN AMERICA. IT ALSO PROVES THE STUPID ILLEGALS ARE BEING TRACKED BY THE COMMUNIST U.N. IT ALSO PROVES THE ILLEGALS ARE BEING INDUCTED INTO THE U.S. MILITARY AND THEY WILL BE ARMED AND TURNED AGAINST AMERICANS TO WAKE THEM OUT IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...BOTTOM LINE! ALL AMERICANS ARE TARGETED FOR ELIMINATION AND YOU BETTER HAME GUNS, AMMO, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...WE'RE SCREWED!!!

