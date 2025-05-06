DISA, DODIN & radar

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://x.com/SpaceForceChuck/status/1918894706861166593

https://www.youtube.com/live/Xq6hfXcc2ns

LIVE: House Panel Probes Government Surveillance and Privacy Rights

global information grid

https://disa.mil/-/media/Files/DISA/News/Events/Symposium/3---Osborn_-DISN-An-Essential-Weapon_approval-FINAL.pdf

https://www.dmi-ida.org/knowledge-base-detail/DoDI-801001-Department-of-Defense-Information-Network-DODIN

JWICS stands for the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System, and it's a top-secret, secure intranet system used by the United States Department of Defense to share highly sensitive intelligence. Primarily used by the Intelligence Community, JWICS houses "Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information

https://publicintelligence.net/uspacom-global-information-grid-3-0-design-presentations/

A radome is a weatherproof enclosure, typically dome-shaped, designed to protect radar antennas from the elements while allowing them to transmit and receive signals

internet of space things

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/citations/AD1064107

https://www.opengroup.org/sosa

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3689870/jfhq-dodin-to-officially-launch-its-new-cyber-operational-readiness-assessment/

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is a combat support agency within the US Department of Defense responsible for providing information technology and communications support to the President, Vice President, Secretary of Defense, and other DOD components. DISA also supports the global network and infrastructure for information sharing and communication across the DoD

https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated

https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/

https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2023-09/23_0929_ia_joint-dhs-fbi-eguardian-awareness-campaign-slick-sheet.pdf

https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-secret-undercover-army-1591881

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x/figures/1

Human Body Communication (HBC) uses the human body as a medium for transmitting data and signals between devices. It's a promising alternative to traditional radio-frequency (RF) based communication for Body Area Networks (BANs). HBC can be achieved through various methods,